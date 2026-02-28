Malaysia’s challenge ends at German Open quarters

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani lost to Taiwan’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi Lin in three games. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : The three remaining Malaysian representatives at the German Open badminton championships crashed out in the quarter-finals at the Westenergie Sporthalle in Mulheim last night.

Men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, mixed doubles duo Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie and women’s singles shuttler Wong Ling Ching failed to make it past the last eight stage.

World No 8 Sze Fei-Izzuddin, who lifted the Indonesia Masters title last month, lost 21-16, 16-21, 18-21 to Taiwanese duo Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi Lin in 50 minutes.

World No 11 mixed doubles pair Soon Huat-Shevon were completely outclassed by the 190th ranked Singaporean-Indonesian combination of Terry Hee Yong Kai-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja whom they played for the first time.

The Malaysian husband-wife team lost 17-21, 13-21 in just 35 minutes.

Terry-Gloria started playing as a pair at world tournaments only about six months ago.

The 41st ranked woman’s singles shuttler Ling Ching, who had a fine run in the first two rounds of the championships, fell to world No 36 Chinese player Han Qian Xi 16-21, 13-21 in 39 minutes.

In the last 16 match on Thursday, Ling Ching created a major upset by defeating Thailand’s world No 8 player Pornpawee Chochuwong in straight games.