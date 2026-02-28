Malaysia’s challenge ends at German Open quarters

Men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, mixed doubles duo Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie and women’s singles shuttler Wong Ling Ching failed to make it past the last eight stage.
World No 8 Sze Fei-Izzuddin, who lifted the Indonesia Masters title last month, lost 21-16, 16-21, 18-21 to Taiwanese duo Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi Lin in 50 minutes.
World No 11 mixed doubles pair Soon Huat-Shevon were completely outclassed by the 190th ranked Singaporean-Indonesian combination of Terry Hee Yong Kai-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja whom they played for the first time.
The Malaysian husband-wife team lost 17-21, 13-21 in just 35 minutes.
Terry-Gloria started playing as a pair at world tournaments only about six months ago.
The 41st ranked woman’s singles shuttler Ling Ching, who had a fine run in the first two rounds of the championships, fell to world No 36 Chinese player Han Qian Xi 16-21, 13-21 in 39 minutes.
In the last 16 match on Thursday, Ling Ching created a major upset by defeating Thailand’s world No 8 player Pornpawee Chochuwong in straight games.