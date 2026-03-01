Jin Wei ends title drought

Goh Jin Wei has reached two finals in international tournaments ths year. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : Women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei won her first title in eight years after defeating Indonesia’s Komang Dewi in the Singapore International Challenge final today.

World No 55 Jin Wei, who last won a tournament in 2018, beat world No 100 Komang 21-11, 21-11 in the final at the Singapore Badminton Hall.

The 2017 SEA Games champion last stood atop the podium in 2018 when she clinched the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina and the World Junior Championships crown in Canada.

She had beaten Thailand’s Tidapron Kleebyeesun 21-15, 21-17 in the semi-finals en route to today’s final.

Jin Wei reached the Thailand Masters final in early February but retired during the second game against India’s Devika Sihag.