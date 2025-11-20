Integrating UN SDGs into engineering education

From Zairul Amri Zakaria

When the latest engineering and engineering technology standards for bachelor and diploma programmes were launched by the Board of Engineers Malaysia, one component stood out more than anything else: the incorporation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

This aligns Malaysia’s curriculum expectations with the Washington, Sydney and Dublin Accords, all of which guide global accreditation standards.

For those of us in engineering education, it felt a bit like finally getting a long-awaited software update: everything looks familiar, but suddenly it works better.

Engineering has long been seen as the engine of development, solving immediate problems and building the structures that support modern life.

But today, the world is far more complex.

Our challenges are no longer only technical. They involve climate change, social well-being, resource scarcity, and the critical issue of maintaining a habitable earth. This means that engineers of the future must think differently.

It is no longer enough to design something that works; the design must be responsible, ethical, and maintain the delicate balance of the environment, which is challenging enough even without our help.

Focusing on SDGs allows students to draw on mathematics, natural sciences, engineering fundamentals, and discipline-specific knowledge to solve complex problems, built upon a solid foundation with sustainability in mind.

In line with SDGs, students are naturally guided towards solutions that protect both people and the planet as every design must consider public health and safety, societal needs, and environmental impacts.

They are introduced to concepts such as resource efficiency, life cycle cost, and the journey towards net zero carbon, a paradigm shift.

A design should not be judged only by how well it performs, but by the effect it has on our world, both now and in the future.

In simple terms, these dynamics teach students to look beyond the drawing board and imagine the far-reaching consequences of their ideas.

But after many years in engineering and education, I believe the real challenge is not adding these elements into the curriculum. It is ensuring that students internalise them.

Mentioning SDGs just to meet accreditation requirements is not enough; the principles must become part of how students think.

Sustainability is not a topic for a single lesson. It is a mindset and a habit. It is about asking what will happen to the world because of the choices we make today.

Even when we design something as ordinary as a mobile phone charger, we must think about what will happen to it when it is no longer needed. Can its parts be recycled? Can we reduce electronic waste? Can we design it to use less energy throughout its life?

If we can apply sustainability thinking even to the humble charger that always disappears when we need it most, then we are truly making progress.

Integrating SDGs into the curriculum is an important step, but it is only the beginning.

Real progress will be seen when our graduates naturally carry these values into the workplace and into the world, without needing constant reminders from someone holding a checklist.

Zairul Amri Zakaria is director of the Board of Engineers Malaysia’s engineering accreditation department.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.