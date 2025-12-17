Unfair to attack Hannah over FT minister appointment

From Jeffri Saling

The opposition and their cybertroopers are already training their guns on Hannah Yeoh over her new appointment as federal territories minister.

Predictably, right-wingers are claiming that she will push through the Urban Renewal Act (URA) with fellow DAP minister Nga Kor Ming.

Nothing could be further from the truth as it is the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who will decide whether or not to pursue the URA, which seems to have gone off the boil.

Indeed, Yeoh is a logical choice, as the two-term MP for Segambut in Kuala Lumpur is known for her presence on the ground.

She already has a strong understanding of the issues and challenges faced by KL residents, and has been outspoken about preserving heritage sites and green lungs, as well as combating overdevelopment.

On a micro level, I hope she can help improve basic conditions such as potholes, clogged drains and the issue of abandoned houses and cars.

Improved first- and last-mile connectivity in public transportation is another item on my wishlist.

In the long term, maybe she can help reinstate local government elections, particularly in Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Jeffri Saling is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.