Axiata appoints Nik Rizal Kamil as group CEO, MD

Nik Rizal Kamil Nik Ibrahim Kamil succeeds Vivek Sood as Axiata group CEO and managing director, effective June 1.

PETALING JAYA : Axiata Group Bhd has appointed Nik Rizal Kamil Nik Ibrahim Kamil to succeed Vivek Sood as its group chief executive officer and managing director, effective June 1.

In a statement today, the group said the appointment is part of Axiata’s long-term succession planning strategy, Bernama reported.

Axiata chairman Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said Nik Rizal Kamil, who is currently the group chief financial officer (GCFO), had played a central role in shaping Axiata’s strategy and strengthening financial discipline.

The group noted that Nik Rizal Kamil, who joined Axiata in January 2024 as GCFO, had brought extensive experience and deep expertise across the business finance, investments, and accounting sectors.

Nik Rizal Kamil currently serves on the boards of several Axiata Group companies, namely CelcomDigi Bhd, PT Xlsmart Telecom Sejahtera Tbk, Robi Axiata PLC, Edotco Group Sdn Bhd, and PT Link Net Tbk.

He holds an MSc in Finance from the London Business School, and a BSc (Hons) in Economics and Accounting from the University of Bristol, UK.

He is also a fellow chartered accountant and business finance professional with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

Meanwhile, CelcomDigi Bhd has formally appointed Albern Murty as CEO effective today.

Murty, 53, has been part of the management team following the Celcom-Digi merger on Nov 30, 2022, as deputy CEO before moving on as acting CEO, a statement said today.

He brings over 22 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications industry, including seven years as Digi.com Bhd CEO.

He helmed previous Digi roles as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer, and as executive vice-president and head of emerging Asia for Telenor Asia.