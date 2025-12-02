Snakes, sponges and Springsteen: December’s top films to watch

Which films are you looking forward to the most this month?

PETALING JAYA : December wraps the year with an exciting mix of big-screen picks – local passion projects, returning horror icons, musical legends, and big-screen spectacle. It’s a month built for movie nights and holiday escapes.

Whether you’re craving heart, chills, or pure chaos, this month has something for every mood. Here are seven titles to add to your watchlist.

1. ‘Blues’ (Dec 4)

“Blues”, directed by local filmmaker Sun-J Perumal, brings the “Jagat” multiverse to a close. Positioned as a “spiritual sequel” to the critically acclaimed 2015 film – and released alongside last month’s “Macai” – the film explores an alternate path for Appoy, the original protagonist of Jagat.

While “Macai” depicted Appoy’s descent into the drug trade, “Blues” reimagines him as a driven student who grows into a filmmaker. However, he soon collides with the harsh realities of surviving as a local filmmaker.

2. ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ (Dec 4)

A year after the horrors at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, ex-night guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) is still hiding the truth from his 11-year-old sister, Abby. Believing the past is buried, he never expects her to slip away in search of her old animatronic friends.

But Abby’s reunion with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy reawakens something far darker – triggering a chilling chain of events that exposes the sinister beginnings of Freddy’s legacy!

3. ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ (Dec 4)

This biographical musical drama stars Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) as a young Bruce Springsteen. Set in 1982, the film chronicles the turbulent, solitary creation of The Boss’s landmark acoustic album, “Nebraska”.

Directed by Scott Cooper, “Springsteen” delves into the artist’s private battle with fame, family trauma, and mental health as he records his iconic album.

4. ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ (Dec 18)

Picking up after the loss of Neteyam, the conflict between the Na’vi and the RDA intensifies, and Jake and Neytiri must protect their family while confronting a darker side of Pandora.

The follow up to “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” introduces the Ash People, a fiercely aggressive Na’vi clan led by Varang, who inhabit a harsh, volcanic region, blurring the lines between ally and enemy.

5. ‘LIK: Love Insurance Kompany’ (Dec 18)

This Indian Tamil-language sci-fi comedy is filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s quirky take on modern love.

Set in a futuristic 2040 where “evolutionships” are the norm, Pradeep Ranganathan stars as a romantic who still believes in love at first sight – but his quest is challenged by the ominous Love Insurance Kompany, an entity that actively discourages genuine romance.

6. ‘Anaconda’ (Dec 25)

Facing a mid-life crisis, two best friends (Jack Black and Paul Rudd) venture into the Amazon to film an amateur, shot-for-shot remake of the 1997 cult classic “Anaconda”.

Their comedic, ill-conceived movie production quickly devolves into a terrifying, real-life struggle for survival against giant snakes and other deadly dangers in this satirical, meta horror-comedy. LOL.

7. ‘The Spongebob Movie: The Search for Squarepants’ (Dec 25)

Desperate to prove his bravery to Mr Krabs, SpongeBob, with Patrick in tow, embarks on a massive adventure guided by the notorious ghost pirate, The Flying Dutchman (voiced by Mark Hamill).

Their journey takes them to the deepest, most perilous trenches of the sea to face legendary threats in this hilarious animated quest.