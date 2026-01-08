Floods and food safety: what to keep, what to toss

Throwing away food can be emotionally and financially difficult, especially when supplies are limited, but the risks of food poisoning far outweigh the loss. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : When floodwater – a toxic mix of sewage, chemicals and debris – enters homes, it doesn’t just ruin property; it compromises food supply. Standing water creates perfect conditions for bacteria, mould and pests to thrive, turning everyday groceries into potential health hazards.

Consuming contaminated food can trigger serious foodborne illnesses such as cholera, typhoid and dysentery, compounding the health risks faced by flood-hit communities.

The golden rule is simple: when in doubt, throw it out. Flood-borne pathogens and chemicals are invisible: food may look, smell or taste fine and still be dangerous.

Make quick, safe decisions

Start by separating food that may be unsafe. Any item that has come into direct contact with floodwater must be discarded, including all fresh fruits and vegetables, and food in porous packaging such as cardboard, paper, plastic wrap or screw-top containers. Even sealed-looking items can harbour contamination through tiny openings.

Throwing away food can be emotionally and financially difficult, especially when supplies are limited. But the risks of food poisoning – dehydration, hospitalisation and even death – far outweigh the loss, particularly for children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

What food can you keep, and what must go?

Canned goods: Safe only if cans are sealed and undamaged, after disinfecting the exterior. Discard cans that are dented, bulging, rusted or leaking.

Fresh produce: Discard all raw fruits and vegetables that have come into contact with floodwater. None is safe to keep.

Dry goods: Keep only items stored in sealed, waterproof plastic or glass containers. Discard anything in cardboard, paper or torn plastic packaging.

Refrigerated foods: Safe only if power was out for less than four hours. Discard meat, poultry, seafood, milk, dairy products and eggs if power was out longer.

Baby food: Commercially sealed jars may be kept after disinfecting the outside. Discard all homemade baby food and opened containers.

Refrigerators, freezers and flood safety

If electricity is cut for more than four hours, food in the refrigerator becomes unsafe. Perishables such as meat, poultry, seafood, milk, dairy products and eggs should be thrown away.

For frozen food, discard items that have completely thawed and reached room temperature. Only food that still contains ice crystals or feels refrigerator-cold may be safely refrozen.

Some commercially packaged items can be salvaged. Sealed, undamaged metal cans and impermeable plastic pouches may be kept after thorough exterior cleaning. Wash with soap and water, then disinfect by immersing in a mild bleach solution – one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of clean water – or by boiling for two minutes.

Water and kitchen hygiene

Assume tap water is unsafe until the authorities confirm otherwise. Use bottled water, or heat up water at a rolling boil for at least one minute for drinking, cooking and cleaning food-contact surfaces.

Good hygiene is your strongest defence. Wash hands frequently with soap and safe water, especially before handling food and after contact with floodwater. Clean and sanitise all food-preparation surfaces with hot, soapy water followed by a bleach solution. Cook food thoroughly, and never leave perishables at room temperature for more than two hours.

Floods test resilience, but they also reveal the strength of community care. By taking decisive steps to ensure food safety, we protect our families and support wider public health efforts, helping communities recover stronger and healthier.

This article was written by Wendy Pek Kui Lim, a food safety expert and educator at Taylor’s Culinary Institute, Taylor’s University.