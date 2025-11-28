Azam denies MACC officials pointed weapon at Tei during arrest

A screenshot from a video showing businessman Albert Tei during his arrest by MACC officials at his home in Puchong earlier today.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has denied allegations that its officers pointed a weapon at the head of businessman Albert Tei during his arrest this morning.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said Tei’s arrest at his home in Puchong was conducted according to standard operating procedures.

“A police report has been lodged to enable the authorities to investigate the slander made against the MACC officers involved,” he said in a statement.

“The police report is also to ensure that no parties spread unverified information … to disrupt the ongoing investigation.”

Tei’s lawyer, Zaid Malek, claimed that MACC officers forcefully entered the businessman’s home before arresting him and ushering him out in handcuffs.

In a Malaysiakini report, Tei’s wife also claimed that the MACC officers were heavy-handed during the arrest, with the officers pointing a gun at Tei before handcuffing him.

“He was instructed to lie on the floor, and a few officers handcuffed him, with one pointing a gun at Tei from a distance,” said Tei’s wife, who only wanted to be known as Lee.

Tei, the businessman at the centre of the Sabah mining scandal, is currently facing trial on two counts of giving bribes.

Earlier this week, he claimed he had spent RM629,000 on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Akin, including on renovations for properties linked to him, as well as premium cigars and custom-made suits, allegedly under the assurance that he could recover funds channelled to Sabah politicians.

He also shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations in which Shamsul purportedly requested foreign currency from him before travelling overseas.

Tei’s allegations surfaced shortly after Shamsul resigned as Anwar’s political secretary, citing attempts to use the controversy to tarnish his reputation and that of the government.

MACC previously said it had summoned Tei to its Putrajaya headquarters on Dec 1 as part of its probe into the allegations against Shamsul.

At the time of writing, Shamsul was at MACC’s headquarters to have his statement recorded regarding Tei’s allegations.