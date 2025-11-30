Not for me to decide, says Muhyiddin on PN support for Hajiji

Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said PAS would be asked for its views as PN’s winning candidate came from the party.

SHAH ALAM : Perikatan Nasional must get the view of PAS before deciding whether to support Hajiji Noor’s government in Sabah or join the opposition, says PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.

“It is not my place to decide whether we want to support (Hajiji) or not,” he said here today when asked about the Sabah election results, in which PN’s candidate, Aliakbar Gulasan of PAS, took the Karambunai seat, fending off candidates from Warisan and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah in an 11-way contest.

PN’s other candidate, Bersatu’s Ronald Kiandee, was defeated in Sugut.

Aliakbar’s victory marks another milestone for PAS after having gained a foothold in Sabah politics in 2020 when he became a nominated assemblyman.

Earlier today PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Aliakbar’s victory shows that PAS is being received well in Sabah, while PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the success marked the beginning of a new era for the party.