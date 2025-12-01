Woman, 40, believed stabbed to death by husband in Kelantan

The 63-year-old husband was arrested following the incident on Monday afternoon.

PETALING JAYA : A 40-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed to death by her husband at their home in Gual Ipoh, Kelantan, this afternoon.

Quoting sources, Harian Metro reported that the incident occurred at about 1pm, with the victim succumbing to severe injuries.

The 63-year-old husband was arrested by police, the report said.

“The victim is believed to have been stabbed multiple times,” it said.

The body was sent to Tanah Merah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Tanah Merah police chief Haki Hasbullah confirmed the incident and said an investigation is ongoing.