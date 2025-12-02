Man nabbed after fake bomb found in Sitiawan store

A suspect was arrested in front of the convenience store. (Rawpixel pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a man after an object resembling a homemade bomb was found at a 24-hour convenience store in Manjung Point, Sitiawan, last night.

Manjung police chief Hasbullah Rahman said police received a call from a member of the public informing them of an object resembling a bomb at the store.

“One of the store’s employees saw an object resembling a homemade bomb placed on a food rack at the store,” he said.

The police’s bomb disposal unit arrived at the scene and confirmed that the object was non-functional as it contained no explosive materials and had an incomplete circuit.

Following that, police arrested a man in front of the premises on suspicion of being involved in the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, which carries a penalty of up to seven years’ imprisonment or a fine, or both, upon conviction.