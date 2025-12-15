Woman accused of marrying 2 men confirmed divorced from first spouse

Kelantan executive councillor Asri Mat Daud said the woman divorced her first husband in 2022, debunking claims that she had two spouses. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A woman previously accused of having two husbands has been confirmed to have divorced her first husband in June 2022.

Kelantan executive councillor Asri Mat Daud said the state Islamic religious affairs department questioned the 30-year-old woman and her 46-year-old former husband, Harian Metro reported.

“Following the department’s interrogation yesterday, it was found that they had divorced in June 2022.

“The former husband admitted he divorced his wife with a single talaq. Therefore, it is not true that the woman has two husbands,” he was quoted as saying.

The woman came under investigation by Kelantan religious authorities after her sister-in-law, known as Ekin, accused her of having two husbands.

Ekin was previously reported as saying on Facebook that the woman, who is from Terengganu, had married her second husband last year in Songkhla, Thailand.

She said the marriage was discovered on Dec 6 when her family caught the suspect at the second husband’s home in Tanah Merah.

Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri said she was looking into what aid could be provided to the woman’s children.

She said the case is currently being handled by state religious officials and her ministry would examine the matter once a full report is received, Bernama reported.