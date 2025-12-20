Police await instructions on caning of religious school pupil

A widely-shared 48-second video showed a schoolboy wincing in pain when caned by a man in front of other pupils.

ALOR SETAR : Police have confirmed that an 11-year-old religious school pupil shown in a recent viral video had been caned by a man at a maahad tahfiz in Sungai Kob, near Kulim, in September.

Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah said police are awaiting instructions on how to proceed with the case.

A statement from the school’s 26-year-old male warden has been recorded but no arrest has been made yet.

“The incident at about 2am occurred when a man thought to be the warden of the maahad tahfiz caned the boy for disturbing others who were studying. The boy, who lives in Padang Serai, had enrolled in the tahfiz school about seven months ago.

“When the student’s parents picked him up, they found bruises on his body. The student’s father then filed a police report on Oct 3,” he said.

Adzli said police have obtained a closed-circuit television recording of the incident, and forwarded the evidence to the public prosecutor on Dec 18.

A widely-shared 48-second video on social media showed a schoolboy wincing in pain when caned by a man at a dormitory in front of other pupils.