Shahidan’s PN-BN-PKR coalition proposal just fantasy, say analysts

PAS MP Shahidan Kassim had proposed that PN, which holds 74 parliamentary seats, together with BN and PKR, each with around 30 seats, form a new political pact.

PETALING JAYA : Analysts have poured cold water on a proposal by PAS leader Shahidan Kassim for Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and PKR to form a coalition government, calling it unrealistic, risky and capable of dragging the country into political instability.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting said the idea seemed more like a political experiment rather than a well-thought-out strategy.

He said this could see a repeat of the post-2018 general election period when Malaysia saw three prime ministers in five years.

“PN is trying to sell the idea of a dream coalition, but in reality, it is politically vulnerable.

“BN is still finding its footing after its ‘blue wave’ waned, while PKR is unlikely to abandon DAP,” he told FMT.

According to Zaharuddin, the proposal does not solve the current political situation. “This proposed coalition is not an exit strategy; it’s an entry point to a new era of political instability.”

The suggestion follows tensions between Umno and DAP after DAP publicity secretary Yeo Bee Yin posted comments deemed “rude” by Umno leaders regarding the High Court’s rejection of former prime minister Najib Razak’s bid for house arrest.

The former DAP minister described the court ruling as “another reason to celebrate this year end”, a statement that drew ire from Umno leaders.

Zaharuddin also said the proposal by Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh for BN to leave the government and become the opposition would be riskier for the coalition itself.

“BN is trying to rebuild its image after a series of defeats. Leaving the government would make BN appear opportunistic, further destabilising the country at a time when Malaysians need economic certainty,” he said.

PKR’s position

Zaharuddin also explained that it is almost impossible for PKR to leave DAP as their relationship is not merely tactical but forms the foundation of their support among urban, progressive and overseas voters.

“Dropping DAP would destroy PKR’s own credibility. That’s why the PN-BN-PKR proposal is more of a fantasy,” he added.

Mazlan Ali from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said Shahidan’s proposal is interesting but raises a major question about the prime ministership.

“With PKR holding a small number of seats, Anwar Ibrahim is unlikely to become prime minister unless PN agrees to support him. That is highly improbable,” he said.

Mazlan warned that any major split, including a possible withdrawal by BN or DAP from the government, would only open the door to a weak and unstable administration.

With only two years left in the current term, Mazlan does not expect such withdrawals, despite the risk of instability.

He noted that the issue stems from controversial statements by a DAP politician, rather than government policy.

“I am confident that Anwar, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook understand the risks if this conflict persists.”

He said there were many important things on the agenda that need attention by the government before the next general election.