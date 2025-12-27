Man nabbed for claiming BUDI95 using another person’s IC

The 42-year-old man had found a MyKad and used it to claim the BUDI95 subsidy at a fuel station in Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan. (JPN pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man was arrested yesterday in Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan, for allegedly claiming the BUDI95 petrol subsidy using another person’s MyKad that he had found.

National registration department (JPN) director-general Badrul Hisham Alias said they received a complaint from the MyKad owner, who discovered the BUDI95 subsidy had been claimed despite never utilising it.

Badrul said an investigation led to the arrest of the 42-year-old man, who claimed the BUDI95 subsidy at a petrol station in Gemencheh, Berita Harian reported.

“The man was arrested at noon at a house in Kampung Baru, Sungai Lerek,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the case is being investigated under the National Registration Regulations 1990 for possessing and using another person’s identity card for illegal purposes.

Prosecution will follow upon completion of the investigation.