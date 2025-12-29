Cops submit audio clip on Melaka shooting to CyberSecurity Malaysia

Bukit Aman CID director M Kumar said the investigation paper will be referred to the AGC today for further directions while awaiting the results of the analysis. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have submitted an audio recording linked to the Nov 24 police shooting of three men in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, to CyberSecurity Malaysia for forensic analysis.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director M Kumar said voice samples from the victims’ relatives, the complainant, and police officers involved in the operation had been taken for comparison.

“The audio recording is among the key pieces of evidence,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

Kumar said the investigation paper will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers today for further directions while awaiting the analysis.

He also said investigations into the police officers are ongoing and they have been removed from active enforcement duties.

“This is in line with the AGC’s view that although the case is classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code (for murder), police must first establish elements of misconduct before any further action can be taken,” he said.

He said the integrity and standards compliance department is carrying out a separate investigation, while the CID is focused on criminal elements in its investigation.

He said 45 oral statements have been recorded since the investigation began.

On Nov 24, three men were shot dead by Melaka police, who claimed that the trio were serial robbers who had attacked an officer with a parang.

Melaka police initially investigated the incident for attempted murder. However, lawyers representing the families of M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29, said an audio recording and forensic evidence suggested that the men were killed “execution-style”.

On Dec 7, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said police had received a CD containing an audio recording believed to be that of a phone conversation between one of the men who was shot and his wife before the incident.

The case led to calls for an inquest and an independent inquiry, while Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ordered police to ensure that the investigation is carried out transparently.

Khalid was also instructed to submit a detailed report to home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail once the CID conclude its investigation.

On Dec 16, the AGC ordered police to reclassify the investigation as murder, following a police briefing and recommendations that were submitted.