Money dispute led to fight outside JB restaurant, say cops

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad showing a meat cleaver and a chair used during Saturday’s fight outside a restaurant at Mount Austin in Johor Bahru. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A dispute over money led to the fight outside a restaurant at Mount Austin in Johor Bahru on Saturday.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the fight was not linked to secret societies or illegal moneylending syndicates, Bernama reported.

He said the conflict arose when an individual used another person’s bank account to receive a deposit of RM100,000 online.

However, the money was withdrawn in stages secretly, which led to a demand for repayment.

“A meeting was held to resolve the repayment issue. However, a misunderstanding led to a man being attacked by another group of men,” he said.

Police arrested 13 people, aged between 20 and 47, including a Vietnamese woman, who is the wife of one of the suspects.

Four of the suspects tested positive for ketamine.

All 12 male suspects are under remand for seven days till Jan 3, while the woman has been remanded for three days, until tomorrow.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous harm, Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons during a riot, and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug consumption.

Yesterday, Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat confirmed that 13 suspects were involved in the fight, during which chairs and meat cleavers were used to attack each other.

One man received serious injuries to the head, arm and leg.