Search continues for man who fell into sea from Second Link

PETALING JAYA : A search and rescue operation has been launched for a Malaysian believed to have fallen into the sea at Km1.3 of the Second Link near Johor Bahru yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri deputy police chief Azlan Abdul Kadir said 51 personnel from various departments and agencies have been mobilised for the operation, Bernama reported.

This was after a report was received at 8.20pm from the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex police station.

Azlan said the operation involved personnel from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the fire and rescue department, the civil defence force and the Iskandar Puteri police headquarters.

“The SAR operation began yesterday and continued today with efforts to locate the 33-year-old victim using boats,” he said in a statement tonight.

He urged those with information to contact the nearest police station or the Iskandar Puteri district control centre at 07-511 3622 or the hotline at 07-511 4486.