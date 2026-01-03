Cops uncover revenge motive in Nilai explosion case

The suspect was found in a weakened state and suffering from burn injuries following the explosion near some apartments in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, early on Dec 22. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA The main suspect in the Dec 22 explosion caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Nilai is believed to have built the device to take revenge against his ex-girlfriend, police said.

Nilai police chief Johari Yahya said the 62-year-old suspect reportedly held a grudge against his former girlfriend following their breakup five years ago, Berita Harian reported.

“We are still interrogating him as he is undergoing treatment, but he is in a stable condition. He admitted making the IED out of revenge,” Johari was quoted as saying.

Johari said while the suspect’s statements were inconsistent due to his health, witness testimony supported his motive.

Neighbours said he suffered from depression after the breakup and frequently spoke about his ex-girlfriend, strengthening investigators’ case.

Police applied to extend the suspect’s remand today, and it was approved for another seven days from Jan 4 to Jan 10.

The suspect was found in a weakened state and suffering from burn injuries following the explosion near some apartments in Nilai early on Dec 22.

He had been hiding in a forest and was found after a tip-off. Police seized a motorcycle and several homemade explosive devices at the time of his arrest.

The explosion occurred when the suspect was reportedly moving an explosive device inside a vehicle.

Police later found 31 IEDs in a shophouse nearby. They were destroyed on site by a bomb disposal unit.