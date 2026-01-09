Reinstate UPSR, PT3 exams immediately, says Sarawak deputy minister

Sarawak deputy minister Dr Annuar Rapaee said he had observed improvements in Sarawak’s schools after just one year of the assessment system in the state. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The UPSR and PT3 examinations should be urgently reinstated in view of the positive outcomes from Sarawak’s assessment tests in its dual language programme, said Dr Annuar Rapaee, Sarawak’s deputy minister of education, innovation and talent development.

In a Facebook post, he said there was no need for a study. “The need to reinstate UPSR and PTS is important and urgent,” he said.

His comments came after education minister Fadhlina Sidek said earlier today that the National Education Advisory Council had been tasked to study the revival of the UPSR and PT3 (standard six and form three public examinations).

Annuar said he had observed improvements in Sarawak’s schools after just one year of of the UL-DLP assessment system.

“Teachers are more focused on student achievement, parents pay closer attention to their children’s studies, and students are taking their learning more seriously, particularly due to competition for admission into high-performing schools like Yayasan Sarawak International School.

“School principals have also shown increased commitment and accountability, driven by concerns over academic performance,” he said.

The UPSR, which assessed six years of primary education, was abolished in 2021, followed by PT3 for Form 3 students in 2022. Both were replaced by school-based assessments.

Sarawak, however, introduced a standardised assessment (UL-DLP) for Year 6 students starting in 2025 to gauge how well students in primary schools learn Science and Mathematics in English under the DLP programme.

The state government has since announced that the DLP programme will be expanded to secondary schools, starting this year.