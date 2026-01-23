Ex-armed forces chief claims trial to abuse of power, CBT, bribery charges

Former armed forces chief Nizam Jaffar was slapped with four charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and receiving bribes totalling over RM750,000. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Former armed forces chief Nizam Jaffar pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to four charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and receiving bribes totalling over RM750,000.

He claimed trial after the charges were read out to him before judge Rosli Ahmad.

On the first charge, Nizam, 59, was accused of abusing his position as chairman of the executive committee of the Armed Forces Welfare Fund (TKAT) and assistant chief of staff (personnel services) of the Malaysian Armed Forces to obtain gratification amounting to RM267,481.90.

He was said to have abused his position by appointing Sinar Bakti Global to carry out a project for the supply of sarongs for Hari Raya gift packages for 2025, valued at RM468,000.

He was also alleged to have abused his power by appointing Sinar Raudhah Global for the supply of batik cloth for the same Hari Raya gift packages, valued at RM52,000, and Zahra Jaya Global for the supply of multifunctional folding pliers for the same purpose, valued at RM750,000.

On the second charge, Nizam was accused of abusing his position to obtain gratification amounting to RM285,000 by appointing QMZ Resources to supply bath towels for Hari Raya gift packages for 2025, a project valued at RM600,000.

He was also said to have appointed Helmee Resources to supply backpacks for the same Hari Raya gift packages, with the project valued at RM1,725,000.

Nizam is alleged to have an interest in Sinar Bakti Global, Sinar Raudhah Global, Zahra Jaya Global, and QMZ Resources.

The first two charges were made under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 for abusing his position as an officer of a public body to obtain a bribe for himself, his relatives or associates.

The offences in the first and second charges were said to have been committed at the defence ministry’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on June 24, 2024.

On the third charge, he was accused of misappropriating RM3,000,000 of TKAT funds while serving as assistant chief of staff (personnel services) and chairman of TKAT’s investment committee by making an additional investment in Precious Amber International Bhd without obtaining approval from the committee.

The charge was framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust.

On the fourth charge, Nizam was accused of accepting a bribe of RM200,000 in cash from Wan Shafie Abdul Rashid, a director of Aspen Red Sdn Bhd, while serving as chief of the armed forces. The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The offence in the third charge was said to have been committed at the ministry’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 4, 2024, and the offence in the fourth charge at Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur in March 2025.

MORE TO COME