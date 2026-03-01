Cops probe for child neglect after boy, 4, dies in fire

Police said the fire started in a flat at the Kampung Muhibbah PPR project, where six siblings were believed to have been left at home alone. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are investigating possible child neglect that resulted in the death of a four-year-old boy in a fire at a block of lowcost flats in Bukit Jalil today.

Cheras police chief Rosdi Daud said the fire had started in a flat where six childrern, aged between nine months and 10 years, were believed to have been left at home alone.

“Initial investigations found that their mother had gone out to buy food,” he said in a statement.

Rosdi said neighbours rushed in to help and saved the other children, but the boy was trapped inside the main bedroom, which was already in flames.

The Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department said about 80% of the flat was destroyed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.